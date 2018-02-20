Police looking for 4 suspects in deadly northeast Nashville shooting

A man is dead and as many as four gunmen are on the run after a shooting at an apartment complex in northeast Nashville.

According to police, it looks like a group of teenagers may be behind this deadly shooting.

Officers with the Metro Nashville Police Department responded to the Cobblestone Corner Apartments on Ben Allen Road around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The victim’s girlfriend told investigators she heard gunshots shortly after her boyfriend walked around to the back of one of the apartments to meet up with someone.

She described seeing four men, possibly teenagers, run toward the parking lot and take off in an SUV.

The woman found her boyfriend lying outside the apartment. He later died at the hospital.

Police have not released any specific descriptions of the suspected gunmen.

