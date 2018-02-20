Police investigating reported shooting in northeast Nashville

Police are investigating another "bump and rob" incident in Middle Tennessee. Several of these crimes have been reported in Nashville within the past month, and the most recent incident happened along Highway 109 in Gallatin.More >>
Exotic dancers outside a Nashville strip club really caught the eyes of people driving past on Tuesday. It had nothing to do with what they were wearing, but what they were selling.
A protest calling for the resignation of Nashville Mayor Megan Barry was held on Tuesday evening. The group said Barry can no longer be trusted since the news of her affair with her former bodyguard, Sgt. Rob Forrest.
Police responded to a shooting incident reported in northeast Nashville on Tuesday evening.
It's no secret potholes continue to plague our roadways. Murfreesboro officials want you to tell them about the problems you see.
Now that Nashville's "Let's Move" transit plan is on the ballot in May, Metro's surrounding counties are wondering how their residents fit into the proposal.
We're finding out new details about a 22-year-old Murfreesboro woman whose body was found over the weekend.
A Metro Councilman is working to eliminate "jail fees" he says most can't afford to pay and only make the city a small amount of revenue.
Anyone who has traveled Highway 109 up to Gallatin knows how dangerous it gets near Academy Road. But a huge construction project beginning this year promises to make the road safer and better for travelers.
The mayor of the town of Woodbury repeatedly attempted to block the News 4 I-Team from asking questions to Cannon County Executive Mike Gannon, at one point shoving a reporter in the chest.
Authorities have safely located a 6-year-old boy who had gone missing from his home in Lawrence County.
A protest calling for the resignation of Nashville Mayor Megan Barry was held on Tuesday evening. The group said Barry can no longer be trusted since the news of her affair with her former bodyguard, Sgt. Rob Forrest.
Schools in the Jackson Local School District in Stark County are on lockdown after a seventh grade student shot himself on a middle school campus.
Police say an Atlanta food delivery driver accused of fatally shooting a customer is in custody.
The mayor of the town of Woodbury repeatedly attempted to block the News 4 I-Team from asking questions to Cannon County Executive Mike Gannon, at one point shoving a reporter in the chest.
Police say a man is accused of shooting and killing his grandparents and uncle in Allen County, KY, on Monday.
Photographs obtained by the News 4 I-Team showing members of a government agency carrying campaign signs in a public transit vehicle to a political event has the director of the transportation program calling it "not an allowable activity."
Peter Wang, 15, died wearing his gray ROTC shirt and was last seen holding a door open for other students, now, an online petition is requesting that Wang receive a full honors military funeral.
Gibson maintains they are meeting all their obligations, but with hundreds of millions of dollars in bonds and bank loans due in July, its a race against the clock.
A 12-year-old is accused of trying to carjack a woman in Midtown Nashville. The crime happened just after 9 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of 20th Avenue North and Church Street.
