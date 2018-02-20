Murfreesboro asking residents to report problem potholes

It's no secret potholes continue to plague our roadways, and Murfreesboro officials want you to tell them about the problems you see.

Potholes are formed when water seeps into the roadway and freezes, which causes it to expand. When the ice melts, it loosens the pavement. When vehicles travel over those spots, the road slackens even more and holes form.

Conditions worsen as water, salt and ice continue to deteriorate roadways throughout the winter,

Some of the city's temporary fixes have washed out and need patching, but city officials say they have 40 employees trained and ready to repair potholes around town.

The Street Division says they are committed to the goal of responding to reported potholes within two business days. However, if it is too cold or wet for asphalt to stick to the roadway, it may take longer.

To report a pothole in Murfreesboro, call the Street Division at 615-893-4380 anytime Monday through Friday from 7:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Residents will be asked for the street location of the pothole, the nearest cross street or block address, and their name, phone number and e-mail address.

While crews are out repairing potholes, the city asks motorists to slow down and be patient.

