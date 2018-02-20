Police seek answers after Murfreesboro woman's body found in suspicious death

We're finding out new details about a 22-year-old Murfreesboro woman whose body was found over the weekend.More >>
We're finding out new details about a 22-year-old Murfreesboro woman whose body was found over the weekend.More >>
A Metro Councilman is working to eliminate "jail fees" he says most can't afford to pay and only make the city a small amount of revenue.More >>
A Metro Councilman is working to eliminate "jail fees" he says most can't afford to pay and only make the city a small amount of revenue.More >>
Anyone who has traveled Highway 109 up to Gallatin knows how dangerous it gets near Academy Road. But a huge construction project beginning this year promises to make the road safer and better for travelers.More >>
Anyone who has traveled Highway 109 up to Gallatin knows how dangerous it gets near Academy Road. But a huge construction project beginning this year promises to make the road safer and better for travelers.More >>
You may need to give this photo a double-take, but police confirm the act is completely legal. Yes, that's an AR-15 for sale in front of Nashville strip club Deja Vu Showgirls on Church Street.More >>
You may need to give this photo a double-take, but police confirm the act is completely legal. Yes, that's an AR-15 for sale in front of Nashville strip club Deja Vu Showgirls on Church Street.More >>
The mayor of the town of Woodbury repeatedly attempted to block the News 4 I-Team from asking questions to Cannon County Executive Mike Gannon, at one point shoving a reporter in the chest.More >>
The mayor of the town of Woodbury repeatedly attempted to block the News 4 I-Team from asking questions to Cannon County Executive Mike Gannon, at one point shoving a reporter in the chest.More >>
A state correctional officer was fired for looking at child pornography on the job, police confirm.More >>
A state correctional officer was fired for looking at child pornography on the job, police confirm.More >>
In the wake of a News 4 I-Team investigation, the executive director of the Upper Cumberland Human Resource Agency has been placed on administrative leave.More >>
In the wake of a News 4 I-Team investigation, the executive director of the Upper Cumberland Human Resource Agency has been placed on administrative leave.More >>
The Williamson Co. Sheriff's Office confirmed a Grassland Middle School student was taken into custody for "filing a false report" on Tuesday.More >>
The Williamson Co. Sheriff's Office confirmed a Grassland Middle School student was taken into custody for "filing a false report" on Tuesday.More >>
As Tennessee eyes a wave of executions, attorneys for 33 deathr ow inmates are challenging the three-drug combination of lethal injections.More >>
As Tennessee eyes a wave of executions, attorneys for 33 deathr ow inmates are challenging the three-drug combination of lethal injections.More >>
Police say a man is accused of shooting and killing his grandparents and uncle in Allen County, KY, on Monday.More >>
Police say a man is accused of shooting and killing his grandparents and uncle in Allen County, KY, on Monday.More >>
Authorities have safely located a 6-year-old boy who had gone missing from his home in Lawrence County.More >>
Authorities have safely located a 6-year-old boy who had gone missing from his home in Lawrence County.More >>
A protest is planned for Tuesday to call on Nashville Mayor Megan Barry to resign. This comes after Barry admitted to having an affair with her former bodyguard, Sgt. Rob Forrest.More >>
A protest is planned for Tuesday to call on Nashville Mayor Megan Barry to resign. This comes after Barry admitted to having an affair with her former bodyguard, Sgt. Rob Forrest.More >>
Schools in the Jackson Local School District in Stark County are on lockdown after a seventh grade student shot himself on a middle school campus.More >>
Schools in the Jackson Local School District in Stark County are on lockdown after a seventh grade student shot himself on a middle school campus.More >>
Police say an Atlanta food delivery driver accused of fatally shooting a customer is in custody.More >>
Police say an Atlanta food delivery driver accused of fatally shooting a customer is in custody.More >>
Police say a man is accused of shooting and killing his grandparents and uncle in Allen County, KY, on Monday.More >>
Police say a man is accused of shooting and killing his grandparents and uncle in Allen County, KY, on Monday.More >>
Photographs obtained by the News 4 I-Team showing members of a government agency carrying campaign signs in a public transit vehicle to a political event has the director of the transportation program calling it “not an allowable activity.”More >>
Photographs obtained by the News 4 I-Team showing members of a government agency carrying campaign signs in a public transit vehicle to a political event has the director of the transportation program calling it “not an allowable activity.”More >>
Peter Wang, 15, died wearing his gray ROTC shirt and was last seen holding a door open for other students, now, an online petition is requesting that Wang receive a full honors military funeral.More >>
Peter Wang, 15, died wearing his gray ROTC shirt and was last seen holding a door open for other students, now, an online petition is requesting that Wang receive a full honors military funeral.More >>
Gibson maintains they are meeting all their obligations, but with hundreds of millions of dollars in bonds and bank loans due in July, its a race against the clock.More >>
Gibson maintains they are meeting all their obligations, but with hundreds of millions of dollars in bonds and bank loans due in July, its a race against the clock.More >>
The mayor of the town of Woodbury repeatedly attempted to block the News 4 I-Team from asking questions to Cannon County Executive Mike Gannon, at one point shoving a reporter in the chest.More >>
The mayor of the town of Woodbury repeatedly attempted to block the News 4 I-Team from asking questions to Cannon County Executive Mike Gannon, at one point shoving a reporter in the chest.More >>
A 12-year-old is accused of trying to carjack a woman in Midtown Nashville. The crime happened just after 9 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of 20th Avenue North and Church Street.More >>
A 12-year-old is accused of trying to carjack a woman in Midtown Nashville. The crime happened just after 9 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of 20th Avenue North and Church Street.More >>