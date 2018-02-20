Police seek answers after Murfreesboro woman's body found in suspicious death

We're finding out new details about a Murfreesboro woman whose body was found over the weekend.

The death of 22-year-old Blair Yvonne Alexander is considered suspicious. Now those who last saw her and those who live close to where her body was found are are hoping answers are forthcoming.

"My grandson, my granddaughter enjoy it here because we're almost out in the country," said James Jacobs, standing outside his home off West College Street in Murfreesboro.

Here, Jacobs has everything his two grandchildren could need.

"We've got cars and four-wheelers," he smiled, looking out over a yard covered with basketballs and a trampoline. "They don't get to be babies but once in their lifetime."

Jacobs doesn't want those grandchildren anywhere near the crime that brought police so close to his home Saturday.

"It was right along that treeline there just before you start up the big hill, right there," Jacobs said, pointing to a property neighboring his.

The body of Blair Yvonne Alexander was found on Hope Way near the West College Street cross.

Police have not released her cause of death.

"She still had most of her life to go," said Jacobs.

An employee at Murfreesboro Motel told News4 Alexander stayed there for two weeks, not coming out much to talk to anyone. She checked out on Friday morning around 11:30 a.m.

The employee said she last saw her walking down Northwest Broad Street.

Police said she was last seen wearing black lace-up boots, jeans with a white belt and a black jacket.

After leaving the motel, police said Alexander spoke by phone with her mother and aunt on Friday afternoon, but they don't know what happened after that.

Alexander's body was found about a mile and a half from the motel where she was last seen.

Police said Alexander is a local who had been staying with an aunt in Murfreesboro until she went to the motel.

As a man who values family so much, Jacobs is hoping someone can come forward with answers for the sake of the young woman's family.

"That's a life," he said. "No matter whether it's next door to me or across town, it's disturbing. You know it's evil there."

Anyone with information is urged to contact Murfreesboro Police Detective Sergeant Tommy Massey at 615-893-1311 or call Rutherford County Crime Stoppers at 615-893-7867 (STOP).

