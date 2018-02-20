TN corrections officer indicted for viewing child pornography at work

A correctional officer at Riverbend Maximum Security Prison was fired for looking at child pornography on the job, police confirmed.

Metro Police said Randall McLendon was arrested and charged on Tuesday for viewing child pornography on his work computer.

According to officials, Mclendon was arrested and charged after an investigation by MNPD Sex Crimes detectives.

Detectives were alerted to the case by Warden Mays, who observed McLendon looking at his computer in a suspicious manner. and used internal software to determine the officer was looking at pornographic images,

He immediately reported to TDOC's Office of Investigations and Compliance and Metro Police.

TDOC officials said McLendon was terminated after the investigation was complete.

“Integrity is key to any position in the Department of Correction but especially for our security staff,” says TDOC Commissioner Tony Parker. “I applaud the quick work of Warden Mays and the Office of Investigations and Compliance. I also caution all of our staff to remember the oath they took when joining the department. Should they forget, I will quickly remind them that any criminal activity will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

Mclendon was charged with sexual exploitation of a minor.

His bond is set at $25,000. He is expected in court on Feb. 22.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.