Middle school student arrested for 'filing false report' in Williamson Co.

The Williamson Co. Sheriff's Office confirmed a Grassland Middle School student was taken into custody for "filing a false report" on Tuesday.

According to school officials, a student said they heard someone make a threat and reported it to the school.

No other information could be given since the suspect is a juvenile.

Last night, after a county-wide meeting with teachers and administrators on how to handle these types of situations, Grassland Middle School Principal Dr. Darren Kennedy sent out an email to parents saying in-part, "any student making threats will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law, and will face school discipline."

Today, school officials said they want to reinforce the notion to parents that threats will not be tolerated by the school district.

Williamson Co. Schools closed yesterday to review the district's safety plans and make any necessary changes.

Today in class, all Williamson Co. teachers led discussions on safety and the changes made by the district.

Some of those changes include:

Requiring all visitors to provide photo ID during regular school hours

Making a standard plan for building entry, sign-in and guest tracking

Requiring all school and district personnel to wear identification

Limit school access points and secure exterior doors

Increasing presence of SROs on campus

WCS will also host a parent meeting on March 6.

Kennedy's full letter to parents reads:

Dear Grassland Middle Parents,



Please read this message carefully. I am emailing to inform you that a student was overheard making a threat at school today. While I can’t provide details because of privacy laws, I can assure you that we have taken appropriate action on the matter.



Any student making a threat will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. In addition, that student will face school discipline. We have the full support of law enforcement and the juvenile court system.



As we continue to partner in maintaining a safe learning environment at Grassland Middle School, please help me reinforce that making a threat will lead to significant consequences. And, if your child sees or hears something of concern, please encourage him or her to say something to a trusted adult.



Thank you for your continued support.



Dr. Darren Kennedy

