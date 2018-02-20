Mayor tries to block interview, pushes reporter

News 4 I-Team Chief Investigative Reporter Jeremy Finley sneaks by Woodbury Mayor Andy Duggin while trying to ask questions of Cannon County Executive Mike Gannon. (WSMV)

The mayor of the town of Woodbury repeatedly attempted to block the News 4 I-Team from asking questions to Cannon County Executive Mike Gannon, at one point shoving a reporter in the chest.

At the Wednesday meeting of the Upper Cumberland Human Resource Agency, Gannon, who sits on the board, was a frequent defender of executive director Luke Collins.

Collins was placed on administrative leave with pay pending the results of an independent investigation.

The board’s action with Collins comes after a series of News 4 I-Team investigations into Collins, including how he used a public transit vehicle to attend a political event, how his hotel rooms and per diems were paid for to attend out of town meetings yet records indicate he did not attend and his time sheets that show he was working while we found him on trips and on vacation.

Gannon himself is the subject of an ongoing News 4 I-Team investigation into his knowledge of anonymous, threatening letters being sent to his female critics.

REPORTED PREVIOUSLY: Audio reveals county executive had knowledge of threats to his critics | Aldermen: County executive used influence to get relative job | Sheriff: County executive locked himself in building while TBI served warrant | Employee pay at risk as Cannon Co. faces financial management crisis | Daughter: To whoever wrote threatening letters, we’ll find you | After repeated violations, state zeroes in on trash dump in Cannon Co. | Anonymous threatening letters prompt federal lawsuit against county officials

The TBI has now launched an investigation to the anonymous letters.

During a break in between committee meetings Wednesday, chief investigative reporter Jeremy Finley approached Gannon to ask if was cooperating with the TBI investigation.

Walking with Gannon was Woodbury Mayor Andy Duggin.

Video shows that before the question was asked, Duggin appeared to stumble in between Finley and Gannon.

“Oh excuse me,” Duggin can be heard saying.

“That’s fine,” Finley responded.

“Sorry man, I’m crippled,” Duggin said.

“I understand,” Finley said.

As Finley walks around him, Duggin pushes him in the chest.

When Finley then asked Gannon if he is cooperating with the TBI investigation, Gannon did not respond.

Moving out into the hallway, Duggin again moves in front of the I-Team, trying to block our further questions.

While Finley was able to slip underneath Duggin’s arm, the News 4 photojournalist was prevented from following.

Video shows as Finley continued to question Gannon while they re-entered the building, Duggin once again tries to block Finley from getting to Gannon.

Finley again slipped through and continued to ask questions to Gannon, who ultimately referred all of our questions to his attorney.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.