Mayor tries to block interview, pushes reporter

A Riverbend Prison correctional officer was charged Tuesday with sexual exploitation of a minor for viewing child pornography while at work. Randall Mclendon, 54, admitted to sex crimes detectives that he used a prison computer to watch child porn no fewer than fives times this year.More >>
We're finding out new details about a Murfreesboro woman whose body was found over the weekend. The death of Blair Yvonne Alexander is considered suspicious. Now those who last saw her and those who live close to where her body was found are are hoping answers are forthcoming.More >>
Anyone who has traveled Highway 109 up to Gallatin knows how dangerous it gets near Academy Road. But a huge construction project beginning this year promises to make the road safer and better for travelers.More >>
You may need to give this photo a double-take, but police confirm the act is completely legal. Yes, that's an AR-15 for sale in front of Nashville strip club Deja Vu Showgirls on Church Street.More >>
The mayor of the town of Woodbury repeatedly attempted to block the News 4 I-Team from asking questions to Cannon County Executive Mike Gannon, at one point shoving a reporter in the chest.More >>
A state correctional officer was fired for looking at child pornography on the job, police confirm.More >>
In the wake of a News 4 I-Team investigation, the executive director of the Upper Cumberland Human Resource Agency has been placed on administrative leave.More >>
The Williamson Co. Sheriff's Office confirmed a Grassland Middle School student was taken into custody for "filing a false report" on Tuesday.More >>
As Tennessee eyes a wave of executions, attorneys for 33 deathr ow inmates are challenging the three-drug combination of lethal injections.More >>
Police say a man is accused of shooting and killing his grandparents and uncle in Allen County, KY, on Monday.More >>
Authorities have safely located a 6-year-old boy who had gone missing from his home in Lawrence County.More >>
A protest is planned for Tuesday to call on Nashville Mayor Megan Barry to resign. This comes after Barry admitted to having an affair with her former bodyguard, Sgt. Rob Forrest.More >>
Police say an Atlanta food delivery driver accused of fatally shooting a customer is in custody.More >>
Schools in the Jackson Local School District in Stark County are on lockdown after a seventh grade student shot himself on a middle school campus.More >>
Police say a man is accused of shooting and killing his grandparents and uncle in Allen County, KY, on Monday.More >>
Photographs obtained by the News 4 I-Team showing members of a government agency carrying campaign signs in a public transit vehicle to a political event has the director of the transportation program calling it “not an allowable activity.”More >>
Peter Wang, 15, died wearing his gray ROTC shirt and was last seen holding a door open for other students, now, an online petition is requesting that Wang receive a full honors military funeral.More >>
Gibson maintains they are meeting all their obligations, but with hundreds of millions of dollars in bonds and bank loans due in July, its a race against the clock.More >>
A 12-year-old is accused of trying to carjack a woman in Midtown Nashville. The crime happened just after 9 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of 20th Avenue North and Church Street.More >>
The BBB is warning consumers about a new way scammers are trying to steal your money, and even your identity, through your cellphone.More >>
