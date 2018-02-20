PHOTO: Nashville strip club sells AR-15 on street corner - WSMV News 4

PHOTO: Nashville strip club sells AR-15 on street corner

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

You may need to give this photo a double-take, but police confirm the act is completely legal.

Yes, that's an AR-15 for sale in front of Nashville strip club Deja Vu Showgirls on Church Street. 

The point they're trying to make? It's easier to buy a gun off the side of the road than it is to be an entertainer in their club. 

We talked to the club and will have the full story for you tonight on News4 after the Olympics.

