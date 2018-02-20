Titans, Succop agree to multi-year deal

The Titans have agreed to terms on a multi-year contract extension with kicker Ryan Succop.

A veteran of nine NFL seasons, Succop has spent the last four campaigns with the Titans after signing as a free agent in 2014. During his time in Tennessee, Succop has appeared in every game and made 90 of his 104 field goal attempts, ranking ninth in the league with a success rate of 85.5 percent.

Succop, who spent the first five seasons of his career in Kansas City, ranks 12th among all active players with 913 career points. He has made 209 of his 251 career attempts on field goals, as well as 286 of his 292 career extra point attempts.

In 2017, Succop set career highs with 35 field goals and 42 attempts. He added 31 extra points on 33 attempts to set a career high with 136 points—a total that tied Al Del Greco's 1998 franchise record.

Also during the 2017 campaign, Succop set the NFL record for most consecutive field goals made from inside 50 yards. His streak, which began in 2014, lasted 56 attempts, surpassing the previous league benchmark by 10 attempts (46 by Matt Bryant from 2013–2015).

In 2016, Succop’s 91.7 percent rate on field goals (22 of 24) was the best single-season performance of his career and the third-best percentage in franchise history (92.3 by Rob Bironas in 2010 and 92.3 by Al Del Greco in 1998).

The Hickory, N.C., native was selected by the Chiefs from the University of South Carolina with the final pick of the 2009 NFL Draft (256th overall).