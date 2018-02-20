Work slated to begin on Highway 109 widening project

Anyone who has traveled Highway 109 up to Gallatin knows how dangerous it gets near Academy Road.

The seven-mile stretch goes down to two lanes, and sees heavy traffic with several blinds spots.

A stoplight will soon be put at this intersection, and the seven-miles will be widened from two lanes to five starting in early March.

Work is slated to begin two weeks from today.

“Usually you're backed up. There's always cars on this road. It's never wide open highway,” Mary Carol-Webb said.

Carol-Webb drives down Highway 109 for work.

“A lot of times, you can anticipate a wreck,” she said.

The Wilson County Sheriff's Office and Tennessee Highway Patrol have responded to several injury accidents at this location.

“So many cars speeding, people pulling in and out from these little side roads,” Carol-Webb said.

TDOT spokesperson Kathryn Schulte says neighbors will get a chance to weigh in.

“This is a huge project that a lot of people have questions. We want to tell people what to expect during construction,” Schulte said.

An information meeting is scheduled for next Tuesday, February 27 at Life Church starting at 6:00 p.m.

“If people have specific questions about their property they can speak directly with the contractor," Schulte explained.

The first phase of the project will include installing the light at the Academy Road intersection.

There will be some minor detours near the end of 2018, with the project expected to be completed by November of 2020.