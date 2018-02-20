Councilman calls jail fees unjust and unfair

When Mary Chaney's daughter got arrested, she couldn't afford to bond out.

Instead, she spent about a month "pre-trial" in jail.

"And then after she got out of jail she was hit the fees," said Chaney.

It costs $44 in "jail fees" every night someone spends in jail.

District 19 Councilman Freddie O'Connell has been looking into the issue.

"Why are we hitting people with a charge who literally are only there because they can't afford not to be?" asked O'Connell.

O'Connell said these "jail fees" are misleading because the money doesn't go back to the jails. Instead, the fees go to Metro's general fund.

"So were calling it a 'jail fee,' but it literally has nothing to do with the cost of jailing in Nashville," O'Connell said.

Some argue the city needs money and can't afford to eliminate revenue, but O'Connell found only 17 percent of those charged jail fees actually pay them, which comes out to be around $1 million a year.

"If this were really a serious source of revenue, I'd argue we'd be chasing that revenue more aggressively, [but] we're not," O'Connell said.

O'Connell is now pushing for a resolution to get rid of the fees.

He said all they're doing is hurting people, people like Chaney's daughter, who are already having a tough time.

"It's designed to keep you down, kick you while you're down, and keep you down," said Chaney. "Where is the justice in that? Nobody gets a chance. I mean you just really don't. It's sad."

A spokesperson for the Davidson Co. Sheriff's Office said they also think the "jail fees" should be eliminated.

O'Connell resolution goes before council on March 6th.

