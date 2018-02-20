Tennessee death row inmates sue over lethal injection drugs

In the wake of a News 4 I-Team investigation, the executive director of the Upper Cumberland Human Resource Agency has been placed on administrative leave.More >>
In the wake of a News 4 I-Team investigation, the executive director of the Upper Cumberland Human Resource Agency has been placed on administrative leave.More >>
A state correctional officer was fired for looking at child pornography on the job, police confirm.More >>
A state correctional officer was fired for looking at child pornography on the job, police confirm.More >>
The Williamson Co. Sheriff's Office confirmed a Grassland Middle School student was taken into custody for "filing a false report" on Tuesday.More >>
The Williamson Co. Sheriff's Office confirmed a Grassland Middle School student was taken into custody for "filing a false report" on Tuesday.More >>
You may need to give this photo a double-take, but police confirm the act is completely legal. Yes, that's an AR-15 for sale in front of Nashville strip club Deja Vu Showgirls on Church Street.More >>
You may need to give this photo a double-take, but police confirm the act is completely legal. Yes, that's an AR-15 for sale in front of Nashville strip club Deja Vu Showgirls on Church Street.More >>
As Tennessee eyes a wave of executions, attorneys for 33 deathr ow inmates are challenging the three-drug combination of lethal injections.More >>
As Tennessee eyes a wave of executions, attorneys for 33 deathr ow inmates are challenging the three-drug combination of lethal injections.More >>
Police say a man is accused of shooting and killing his grandparents and uncle in Allen County, KY, on Monday.More >>
Police say a man is accused of shooting and killing his grandparents and uncle in Allen County, KY, on Monday.More >>
A man on the violent registered sex offender list wanted for tampering with his monitoring device has been arrested, according to police.More >>
A man on the violent registered sex offender list wanted for tampering with his monitoring device has been arrested, according to police.More >>
Police are searching for a suspect accused in the fatal Monday night shooting of Marquice Miles during a physical fight with another man at 12th Avenue North and Jefferson Street.More >>
Police are searching for a suspect accused in the fatal Monday night shooting of Marquice Miles during a physical fight with another man at 12th Avenue North and Jefferson Street.More >>
Ten children have now died from the flu in Tennessee, state health officials said on Tuesday.More >>
Ten children have now died from the flu in Tennessee, state health officials said on Tuesday.More >>