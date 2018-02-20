Tennessee death row inmates sue over lethal injection drugs

As the State of Tennessee eyes a wave of executions, attorneys for 33 death row inmates are challenging the three-drug combination in lethal injections in court.

Tuesday's lawsuit, filed in Davidson County Chancery Court, claims these drugs haven't been used yet in Tenn. but present a substantial risk of serious and severe pain and suffering, and were used in botched executions in other states.

The lawsuit could delay one man's Aug. 9 execution and sidetrack eight proposed executions requested before June by Attorney General Herbert Slatery, who has said it is uncertain whether officials can get lethal-injection chemicals after that.

In a previous filing, Slatery argued the U.S. Supreme Court and other federal appeals courts have rejected constitutional challenges to using midazolam as the first drug in a three-drug combination.

Tennessee last executed someone in 2009.

By JONATHAN MATTISE, Associated Press