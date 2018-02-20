Police searching for suspect in north Nashville murder

Marquice Miles was killed on Feb. 19, 2018, during a fight at 12th Avenue North and Jefferson Street. (Photo: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Police are searching for a suspect accused in the fatal Monday night shooting of Marquice Miles during a physical fight with another man at 12th Avenue North and Jefferson Street.

Police said Miles, 25, met his ex-girlfriend at 3 p.m. to pick up their children. She was accompanied by Capius Maclin Jr., 29, her current boyfriend, and two other people, including the alleged gunman.

Miles was reportedly upset that his children had been around Maclin, a convicted sex offender.

Witnesses told police Miles and Maclin were involved in a physical fight when a third man intervened and shot Miles.

Miles was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died.

In addition to identifying the gunman, police are searching for Maclin, who fled the scene following the shooting. Maclin, who is on probation for sexual battery by an authority figure (victim under age 13), has charged filed against him for removing his GPS monitoring device on Monday night. A master tamper alert for the device was recorded around 3:30 p.m., according to police. It was later recovered by officers in the 2400 block of Foster Avenue.

Anyone with information about Miles’ murder or the whereabouts of Capius Maclin are asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

