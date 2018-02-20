Suspect arrested in robbery at Subway in La Vergne

Police have arrested a suspect in an armed robbery that happened at a Subway in La Vergne.

Asia Shelton, 23, is charged with aggravated robbery and theft of property under $1,000.

Police say Shelton threatened to have a weapon and demanded money from the cashier at the Subway on Murfreesboro Road on Feb. 9.

Shelton was arrested at home in La Vergne on Monday and is being held at the Rutherford County Jail.

