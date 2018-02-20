Police: 12-year-old accused in attempted carjacking in Midtown

A 12-year-old is accused of trying to carjack a woman in Midtown Nashville.

The crime happened just after 9 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of 20th Avenue North and Church Street.

The 51-year-old victim said she was sitting in her car reading while she was waiting for her daughter to finish dance practice at a nearby building.

The woman told police that two people knocked on her passenger's side window with a pistol and then pointed the gun at her.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, the suspects threatened to shoot her if she didn't give them her vehicle. The victim drove away and called 911.

Police found the 12-year-old running along 18th Avenue North. He reportedly lied to police multiple times before admitting his real name.

The victim identified the juvenile as one of the two people who tried to carjack her, and he was arrested Monday night. The second suspect has not yet been identified.

The 12-year-old is charged with attempted aggravated robbery, gun possession during the commission of a dangerous felony and criminal impersonation.

Police were not able to find the weapon that was used in the crime.

