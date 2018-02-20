Executive director of UCHRA placed on administrative leave

In the wake of a News 4 I-Team investigation, the executive director of the Upper Cumberland Human Resource Agency has been placed on administrative leave.

The board of the government agency made the decision late Tuesday morning.

Luke Collins was placed on leave with pay and is forbidden from talking to any UCHRA employees.

The board has tasked the agency’s attorney to find an independent lawyer to launch an internal investigation.

The News 4 I-Team exposed Collins’ questionable time sheets, use of per diem payments and using a public transit vehicle to attend a political event.

Collins said at the meeting that he has been falsely accused.

