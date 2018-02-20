Police looking for 2 suspects involved in 'bump and rob' in Gallatin

Police are investigating another "bump and rob" incident in Middle Tennessee.

Several of these crimes have been reported in Nashville within the past month, and the most recent incident happened along Highway 109 in Gallatin.

The victim said another vehicle was following her closely and rear-ended her when she turned onto Devon Chase Hill.

She told police that two men got out of their car and approached her, asking her if she was OK.

When the victim got out of her vehicle to check the damage, the two men jumped into her car and drove away.

The victim's car is a 2017 Toyota Camry with tag number H2557X. It was last seen heading out of town on Vietnam Veterans Boulevard.

Police said the suspects are both black males in their early to mid-20s who are around 6 feet tall. One man had short cropped hair and was wearing khaki pants, a red plaid flannel shirt and a white T-shirt with a design on the front. The other suspect had long dreadlocks and was wearing dark sweatpants.

The suspects' vehicle, possibly a gray Toyota Camry, was last seen driving north on Highway 109 toward Portland.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call the Gallatin Police Department at 615-452-1313.

READ MORE ON WSMV.COM:

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.