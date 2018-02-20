Kesha to postpone international tour dates after tearing ACL

Kesha, center, performs "Praying" as, from left, Bebe Rexha, Cyndi Lauper, Camila Cabello, Andra Day and Julia Michaels look on at the 60th annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision)

Pop star Kesha is postponing some of the international shows on her tour after tearing her ACL.

The Middle Tennessee native says she is following her doctor's orders to undergo surgery to repair her knee.

Kesha wrote this on Instagram:

I’m heartbroken to be writing this right now. I am being forced to postpone some of my upcoming international dates due to a recent injury I sustained while performing. It’s my biggest joy in life to share my music with my fans all over the world, but I have to follow my doctors orders and undergo surgery to repair my torn ACL so I can get ready to give it all on my Summer tour and beyond. Moving these dates is making me sick with sadness, but I tried to will this injury away and unfortunately it didn't work. I love you all and I’ll work every single day as hard as i can to recover and get back on stage as soon as possible. I’m so sorry and sending love always

Kesha has upcoming shows in Australia, New Zealand and Japan. It's unclear which shows will have to be canceled.

The singer will be bringing her tour to Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on July 13.

The singer recently made headlines when she performed a powerful rendition of her song, "Praying," along with a chorus of powerful women at this year's Grammy Awards. The song is about her legal battle with her former producer Dr. Luke.

