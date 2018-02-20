Kesha to postpone international tour dates after tearing ACL

The wreck happened at mile marker 169, which is near the exit for Highway 46, just after 9 a.m. Tuesday.More >>
Asia Shelton, 23, is charged with aggravated robbery and theft of property under $1,000.More >>
A 12-year-old is accused of trying to carjack a woman in Midtown Nashville. The crime happened just after 9 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of 20th Avenue North and Church Street.More >>
In the wake of a News 4 I-Team investigation, the executive director of the Upper Cumberland Human Resource Agency has been placed on administrative leave.More >>
Photographs obtained by the News 4 I-Team showing members of a government agency carrying campaign signs in a public transit vehicle to a political event has the director of the transportation program calling it “not an allowable activity.”More >>
Minutes from meetings attended by the executive director of the Upper Cumberland Human Resource Agency show he was not in attendance, yet he received per diem, reimbursement of gas mileage and hotels in order to attend those meetings.More >>
Police are investigating another "bump and rob" incident in Middle Tennessee. Several of these crimes have been reported in Nashville within the past month, and the most recent incident happened along Highway 109 in Gallatin.More >>
Operation Stand Down offers veterans clothing and food and even helps them find a place to live and pay their bills.More >>
Pop star Kesha is postponing some of the international shows on her tour after tearing her ACL.More >>
Officials with Metro Nashville Public Schools say they have investigated a threat that has been circulating on social media about Cane Ridge High School.More >>
Authorities have safely located a 6-year-old boy who had gone missing from his home in Lawrence County.More >>
Police say an Atlanta food delivery driver accused of fatally shooting a customer is in custody.More >>
A protest is planned for Tuesday to call on Nashville Mayor Megan Barry to resign. This comes after Barry admitted to having an affair with her former bodyguard, Sgt. Rob Forrest.More >>
Schools in the Jackson Local School District in Stark County are on lockdown after a seventh grade student shot himself on a middle school campus.More >>
Police say a man is accused of shooting and killing his grandparents and uncle in Allen County, KY, on Monday.More >>
Photographs obtained by the News 4 I-Team showing members of a government agency carrying campaign signs in a public transit vehicle to a political event has the director of the transportation program calling it “not an allowable activity.”More >>
Gibson maintains they are meeting all their obligations, but with hundreds of millions of dollars in bonds and bank loans due in July, its a race against the clock.More >>
Peter Wang, 15, died wearing his gray ROTC shirt and was last seen holding a door open for other students, now, an online petition is requesting that Wang receive a full honors military funeral.More >>
The BBB is warning consumers about a new way scammers are trying to steal your money, and even your identity, through your cellphone.More >>
The mayor of Gallatin is defending city codes inspectors after they shut down a business hours before it was set to host a drag show.More >>
