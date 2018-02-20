Metro Schools: Social media threat about Cane Ridge HS is 'not credible'

Officials with Metro Nashville Public Schools say they have investigated a threat that has been circulating on social media about Cane Ridge High School.

The image, which appears to have been posted on Snapchat, shows a teenage boy with a shotgun. One of the captions on the photo reads, "Cane Ridge don't go to school tomorrow."

The school district notified the Metro Nashville Police Department. Officers visited the student's home and say that this is "not a credible threat."

Students and parents received a notification about the incident at 9:30 p.m. Monday.

According to Metro Schools, the student is not attending school on Tuesday and will be disciplined in accordance with the MNPS Student Code of Conduct. The student may also face charges from the Metro Nashville Police Department.

The school district said this to parents:

Posts like these are not received as jokes and every threat will be investigated immediately. Thanks to the individuals that immediately notified us to address this concern. We’d like to encourage everyone to be vigilant when it comes to suspicious activity in and out of our schools.

