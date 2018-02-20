I-40 East closed after semi wreck in Dickson County

A News 4 viewer sent a photo of the wreck on I-40. (WSMV)

The eastbound lanes of Interstate 40 remain closed as crews work to clear the scene of a tractor-trailer crash.

The wreck happened at mile marker 169, which is near the exit for Highway 46, just after 9 a.m. Tuesday.

A medical helicopter has landed at the scene. It's not clear how many people were injured.

TDOT estimates the scene will not be cleared until 11 a.m.

Westbound traffic is not being affected in the area at this time.

