3 injured in crash on I-40 in Dickson County; EB lanes remain closed

A News 4 viewer sent a photo of the wreck on I-40. (WSMV) A News 4 viewer sent a photo of the wreck on I-40. (WSMV)
A medical helicopter landed at the scene. (Source: TDOT) A medical helicopter landed at the scene. (Source: TDOT)
The eastbound lanes of Interstate 40 remain closed as crews work to clear the scene of a tractor-trailer crash.

The wreck happened at mile marker 169, which is near the exit for Highway 46, just after 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Three medical helicopters were called to the scene. Three people were transported to the hospital.

TDOT estimates the scene will not be cleared until 1 p.m.

 Westbound traffic is not being affected in the area at this time.

