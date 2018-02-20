3 injured in crash on I-40 in Dickson County - WSMV News 4

3 injured in crash on I-40 in Dickson County

DICKSON, TN (WSMV) -

The eastbound lanes of Interstate 40 were closed for several hours on Tuesday after a tractor-trailer crash.

According to TDOT, the wreck happened at mile marker 169, which is near the exit for Highway 46, just after 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Three medical helicopters were called to the scene. Three people were transported to the hospital. It's not clear how serious their injuries are.

I-40 eventually reopened several hours later after crews were able to clear the scene.

