3 injured in crash on I-40 in Dickson County

A News 4 viewer sent a photo of the wreck on I-40. (WSMV)

The eastbound lanes of Interstate 40 were closed for several hours on Tuesday after a tractor-trailer crash.

According to TDOT, the wreck happened at mile marker 169, which is near the exit for Highway 46, just after 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Three medical helicopters were called to the scene. Three people were transported to the hospital. It's not clear how serious their injuries are.

I-40 eventually reopened several hours later after crews were able to clear the scene.

