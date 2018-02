Short track preview: Men's team pursuit

How to watch

Wednesday, Feb. 21, 6:22 a.m. ET

What to watch for

New Zealands vs. South Korea

New Zealand:The men's team pursuit could provide a breakthrough for New Zealand, a country that has won only one medal at the Olympic Winter Games (silver in alpine skiing in 1992). The group is led by Peter Michael, who became the first speed skater from New Zealand to win a World Cup event in 2016, and several months later, the first from his country to win a medal at the world championships. In PyeongChang, Michael finished in fourth in the 5000m, barely missing out on the podium. New Zealand won silver last season at the world championships and finished on the podium twice in the first four World Cup races this season.

South Korea: The South Korean squad boasts a mixture of expereince and youth. Three-time Olympic medalist Lee-Seung Hoon led teeenagers Chung Jae-Won and Kim Min-Seok to the fastest time in the quarterfinals.

Netherlands vs. Norway

Netherlands The Dutch finally captured Olympic gold in this event in Sochi after two disappointing finishes in 2006 and 2010. In Pyeongchang, they have a good chance to do so again, armed with an arsenal of talented skaters that includes eight-time Olympic medalist Sven Kramer and two-time Olympic medalist Koen Verweij, who were both part of the Sochi team pursuit four years ago. Kramer helped the team to gold at Worlds last season. In the quarterfinal, Verweij was struggling through the final laps, which may lead the Dutch to bring 22-year old Patrick Roest into the mix.

Norway Norway should have a strong team as well: the 2017 world bronze medalists won two World Cup medals earlier this season. Among its top skaters is PyeongChang 5000m bronze medalist, Sverre Lunde Pedersen, who helped the team to back-to-back medals at the World Single Distance Championships in the last two seasons (bronze in 2017, silver in 2016).

2014 Sochi Medalists



Netherlands (NED)



Jan Blokhuijsen



Sven Kramer



Koen Verweij

South Korea (KOR)



Joo Hyong-Jun



Kim Cheol-Min



Lee Seung-Hoon

Poland (POL)



Zbigniew Brodka



Konrad Niedzwiedzki

Jan Szymanski

2017 World Championships medalists



Gold: Netherlands



Sven Kramer



Jan Blokhuijsen



Douwe de Vries



Patrick Roest

Silver: New Zealand



Peter Michael



Reyon Kay



Shane Dobbin

Bronze: Norway



Havard Lorentzen



Sindre Henriksen



Simen Spieler Nilsen



Sverre Lunde Pedersen