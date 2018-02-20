Williamson County Schools update security measures in aftermath of FL shooting

Williamson County Schools have already begun enacting changes to their security protocol.

This comes after the district canceled classes on Monday to take time to review all of their current policies.

Starting Tuesday, schools will now require a photo ID from all visitors during the regular school day.

There will also be standardized building entry, sign-in and guest tracking procedures.

Exterior doors will be secured to limit building access points. No one will be allowed to prop open doors, even temporarily.

The school district also says school resource officers will now be more visible.

"I have sent communications home tonight to talk about changes. I would ask our parents to refer to that," said Williamson County Director of Schools Mike Looney. "We are going to be ramping up some security efforts."

The most recent changes come in the aftermath of a school shooting that killed 17 people in Florida.

Williamson County Schools also beefed up security almost immediately after the Sandy Hook shooting in 2012, adding hundreds of cameras, hiring a safety director and putting in an emergency radio system.

Below is the letter that went home to Williamson County parents.

WCS will host a parent meeting on March 6, 2018 at 6:00 p.m. The location will be announced at in this week’s InFocus. Please make plans to attend, as I will unveil additional strategies and measures to be implemented in the near future.



In closing, I ask that you continue to be an active partner. School security is everyone’s responsibility. Follow our processes, communicate concerns with school personnel, and be patient as we strive to make our schools an even safer place for us to all learn, grow, and play together.



