Williamson County Schools update security measures in aftermath of FL shooting

Williamson County Schools will be closed on Monday so system administrators can review and revisit safety plans.More >>
Williamson County Schools have already begun enacting changes to their security protocol.More >>
Operation Stand Down offers veterans clothing and food and even helps them find a place to live and pay their bills.More >>
A protest is planned for Tuesday to call on Nashville Mayor Megan Barry to resign. This comes after Barry admitted to having an affair with her former bodyguard, Sgt. Rob Forrest.More >>
A special election in Kentucky to replace a state representative who killed himself last year includes both the man's widow and a retired teacher who held the seat for six years.More >>
Vanderbilt has introduced a new scholarship to honor Perry Wallace, who became the Southeastern Conference's first black varsity basketball player when he suited up for the Commodores in 1967.More >>
Viktor Arvidsson scored twice to reach 20 goals this season, and the Nashville Predators beat the Ottawa Senators 5-2 on Monday night.More >>
Tennessee officials say a furniture manufacturer plans a $31 million expansion that will create about 200 jobs.More >>
Police say a man is accused of shooting and killing his grandparents and uncle in Allen County, KY, on Monday.More >>
Photographs obtained by the News 4 I-Team showing members of a government agency carrying campaign signs in a public transit vehicle to a political event has the director of the transportation program calling it “not an allowable activity.”More >>
The mayor of Gallatin is defending city codes inspectors after they shut down a business hours before it was set to host a drag show.More >>
Police say an Atlanta food delivery driver accused of fatally shooting a customer is in custody.More >>
Authorities have safely located a 6-year-old boy who had gone missing from his home in Lawrence County.More >>
Gibson maintains they are meeting all their obligations, but with hundreds of millions of dollars in bonds and bank loans due in July, its a race against the clock.More >>
Peter Wang, 15, died wearing his gray ROTC shirt and was last seen holding a door open for other students, now, an online petition is requesting that Wang receive a full honors military funeral.More >>
The BBB is warning consumers about a new way scammers are trying to steal your money, and even your identity, through your cellphone.More >>
A Father and son now share an unimaginable common experience, both have survived mass shootings.More >>
The mayor of Gallatin is defending city codes inspectors after they shut down a business hours before it was set to host a drag show.More >>
