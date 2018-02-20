Phylicia George 1st black woman from Canada to compete in Summer and Winter Games

Phylicia George finished sixth in the 2012 London Olympics in the 100-meter hurdles. Four years later, she finished eighth in the event in Rio.

Two years later, she’s a Winter Olympian. The Canadian joined pilot Kaillie Humprhies -- who piloted the gold-medal sleds in 2010 and 2014 with different brakemen -- for Run 1 to make history, becoming the first black woman from Canada to compete in both the Summer and Winter Olympics.

After coming up short of a medal in the Summer Games, George has a good chance to bring home hardware in PyeongChang.

Her sled finished Run 1 in fifth place, only 0.13 seconds back of third and 0.2 back of first, the Elana Meyers Taylor piloted Team USA sled. They might have slipped out of gold-medal contention after Run 2 -- they were 0.32 out of first -- but they put themselves only 0.02 seconds behind third place heading into the final two runs.

George graduated from the University of Connecticut in 2010 as a star track athlete. The Markham, Ontario, native isn’t throwing away her track spikes for the bobsled course, though. She hopes to compete in the 2020 Games, too.