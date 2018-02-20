Furniture company to expand in Tennessee, create 200 jobs

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Tennessee officials say a furniture manufacturer plans a $31 million expansion that will create about 200 jobs.

A news release from the state Department of Economic and Community Development says England Inc. will grow its operations in New Tazewell.

England Inc., an independent division of La-Z-Boy Incorporated, has been located in New Tazewell since 1964.

England will add 87,000 square feet to its New Tazewell manufacturing facility and build a new 23,000-square-foot corporate office space. The facility is expected to be up and running by January 2019. The corporate office space will be operational by spring 2019.

