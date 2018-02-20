Operation Stand Down receives $10,000 to help veterans in Middle TN

A local organization that helps veterans in Middle Tennessee has received a surprise of its own.

Operation Stand Down in Clarksville was recently given $10,000 from the Veterans United Foundation.

The organization offers veterans clothing and food and even helps them find a place to live and pay their bills.

Operation Stand Down assisted nearly 900 veterans last year alone, including Cynthia Baldwin.

Baldwin is a Gulf War veteran who was homeless until a few months ago when Operation Stand Down helped her find and pay for her own apartment.

"I think of this organization every time I walk through my house, every time I see things that I wouldn't have had if it hadn’t have been for Operation Stand Down," Baldwin said.

If you want to help, Operation Stand Down accepts clothing and monetary donations. They say 85 cents of every dollar goes directly to helping local veterans. Click here for more information about the organization.

