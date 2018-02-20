Organizers of rally calling on Mayor Barry to resign in wake of affair

A protest is planned for Tuesday evening to call for the resignation of Nashville Mayor Megan Barry.

This comes after Barry admitted to having an affair with her former bodyguard, Sgt. Rob Forrest.

The group plans on holding a rally at 5 p.m. on the steps of the Davidson County Courthouse and will then attend Tuesday night's Metro Council meeting, so things could get heated.

The group is accusing Barry of abusing the public’s trust after admitting to the affair.

The organizer of the rally, Rick Williams, says Barry should have known better since she was a former ethics compliance officer and argues that the affair calls her professional judgment into question.

According to the group, Barry can no longer be trusted. Williams is also criticizing Barry for her statement that she "just wants to make it right," even if it means writing a check if investigators question her use of taxpayer dollars.

Williams says even if Barry were to repay the money to the city, it wouldn't be enough. He claims that statement is worse than the affair itself because it implies paying the money back to the city could fix the problem and earn back trust.

The group is already threatening to take action if Barry refuses to resign. If this happens, the group plans to start the recall process, which involves filing a petition demanding for someone else to be elected the mayor of Nashville.

