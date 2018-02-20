Elise Christie fails to reach 1000m quarterfinal

Elise Christie's Olympic nightmare continued in the 1000m.

After suffering an injury in the 1500m Saturday, Christie was able to start the 1000m, but was tripped before the first curve, forcing a restart.

"I can't describe the amount of pain I was in. As I was standing there I was thinking there's no way I can skate right now," Christie said after the race. "But I thought about everyone back home and everyone watching. I just thought, you know, I have to try."











In the second race, Christie was visibly in pain, but after a slow start was able to get into second place to advance to the quarterfinal. The good news was short lived for the British skater as Christie was issued a yellow card for multiple penaties, disqualfying her yet again.

The Olympic stage has not been friendly to Christie. In addition to her struggles at the 2018 Games, in Sochi Christie was notably disqualified from all three of her events.

"It's a bit weird that it seems to happen at Olympics and nowhere else. I'm not someone who commonly gets penalties and stuff, so it just seems mental," Christie said to the media. "It's just six races of my life that have gone completely wrong."

Canada and South Korean advanced three skaters each.

Americans Jessica Kooreman and Lana Gehring did not advance to the quarterfinals.

Kooreman attempted tro make an inside move late, but could not get ahead, while Gehring was unable to catch up to Marianne St-Gelais and Kim A-Lang following a slow start.





