Codes inspectors shut down Gallatin lounge ahead of drag show

The mayor of Gallatin is defending the city's codes inspectors after they shut down a business hours before it was set to host a drag show.

The event was scheduled for Rico’s Stage Lounge in the Gallatin Square on Friday night.

Rico’s is a small, private event space owned by Richard and Semeko Rucker.

“We just open up the doors to have a good time,” Semeko Rucker told News4. “People come to celebrate birthdays, graduation parties, and basically that’s what we do.”

The Ruckers made an agreement to host regular drag shows on Saturday nights operated by Elite Productions, a group that has organized drag shows in Gallatin and Portland since 2016.

Shows by the same group were put on hold in Portland last year when local officials proposed an ordinance to re-classifying drag shows as "adult entertainment," essentially banning them from the city. That ordinance was eventually overturned.

On Friday morning, the Ruckers received a call from a codes inspector saying the city was requiring them to make several major safety upgrades to the event space.

“They wanted us to add sprinkler systems, another bathroom, all this stuff,” Rucker recalled. “Just two or three weeks ago we held a comedy show. The only difference about this is that it was advertised as a drag queen show.”

Gallatin Mayor Paige Brown told News4 the changes are required now that the business is being classified as a nightclub instead of a private event space.

“They have a right to do their show in our city,” Brown said. “But we as a city have a responsibility to keep people safe and make sure that businesses operate legally.”

