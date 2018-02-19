New bill would allow wine sales on Sunday, create funding for pre-K programs

Wine and alcohol sales are back up for debate this year at the Tennessee State Capitol.

When it comes to Sundays, some shoppers believe wine and liquor sales should not be off limits.

“I would enjoy coming on a Sunday and being able to buy it and not plan ahead, especially since we host our parties on Sundays and Super Bowl Sunday,” said local shopper Kate Lopez. “If we forget or run out, we can run up here and get our wine quicker.”

After getting wine in grocery stores in 2016, state lawmakers are now considering whether to allow wine and alcohol sales on Sundays.

Along with that change, lawmakers are considering what to do with the tax money an extra day of wine sales would generate if it’s approved.

Democratic Sen. Lee Harris from Memphis introduced a bill that would take the taxes from those extra sales and create a scholarship fund to help low-income children get into pre-Kindergarten programs. If approved, Harris wants his bill to help counties across the state.

“That would 100-percent make it more important for me to have," said Lopez. "I think starting kids early in school is getting them that head-start to be more successful in school."

Demand for early childhood education is so high that pre-K programs fill up fast.

Grocery shopper Shannon King’s husband sees it every day.

“He’s a third-grade teacher in Bellevue, and I think it would really help because right now in their school they only have one pre-K class,” said King. “That pre-K class is capped, so you’re only allowing 20 or so students to get into that school and get integrated into the system.”

Some groups argue against Sunday sales for religious reasons. Others say it could force small businesses to hire staff seven days a week.

“I’m originally from Ohio, and we sell alcohol, like liquor, too, in grocery stores seven days a week," said King. "It has not been an issue up there. Why are we taking up the retail space in the store if we’re not able to actually sell it?”

The Tennessee Grocers and Convenience Store Association said Sunday is the number-one shopping day for its stores.

Beginning Feb. 21, there are several bills on wine and alcohol sales coming up for debate.

Harris’ bill related to pre-K funding will be discussed in March.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.