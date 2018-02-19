Worried by school shootings, parents invest in bullet-proof backpacks

Patricia Lekki saw what happened in Kentucky. She saw what happened in Florida.

Like so many, she can't help but think, 'what if one of these children had been one of mine?'

"It would absolutely be devastating," said Lekki. "I don't want to be on the other end of that."

Lekki can't change the minds of the mentally ill. She can't change laws, at least not on her own.

Instead, she decided to do the one thing she knew she could do. She bought "bullet blockers" for her kids.

The inserts go in their backpacks, and while they will not block bullets from an assault rifle, they do block bullets from average guns.

"So my kids know, and their teachers know, that if something happens they can grab their backpacks," said Lekki. "They can wear their backpacks across their backs if they're running away or across their fronts if they are facing a shooter."

Most would agree kids shouldn't have to even think about getting shot at school, and Lekki conceded that it was a difficult conversation to have with her children.At this point, though, she doesn't feel she has a choice.

"Seeing the current trend and seeing so much loss in life just already this year, we've got to do something to give them a fighting chance," said Lekki.

But Lekki isn't alone in this trend. Perry County Sheriff Nick Weems also bought a bulletproof backpack for his son as well.

Weems told News4 he's tired of waiting for politicians to take action.

Just today, Weems announced his plan to raise $12,500 for intruder-defense systems for every classroom in his district.

"We're getting no help from our national leaders and its just time to act," Weems said. "I'm tired of the people talking and I'm not going to talk anymore. This is not something where I am prepared to wait for a grant. We need to fix it now."

The sheriff took to Facebook to announce his plan. He even donated $500 himself.

Like Lekki, Weems can't change the minds of the mentally ill or change laws. But as sheriff, he can act locally and encourage others to do the same.

"If they're waiting on Capitol Hill then they're going to keep waiting," he said. "I mean, here we are. This has been going on several years, and I see no progress being made."

Weems is also submitting a proposal to the school board to place an armed officer and metal detectors. in every school.

And for students and faculty, he says there needs to be just one way in and one way out of every school.

"If it inconveniences the first part of the morning, so be it," he said. "Let's save our kids lives. Let's not worry about inconvenience."

