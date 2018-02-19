Nearly one month after school shooting, Marshall County residents and businesses help in the ways they can

It's been nearly a month since a devastating tragedy changed a community. Since then, mom and pop shops and everyday people have helped the healing process.



"I wouldn't give up a small town raising for anything," said Jake Petway, driving through Marshall County, Kentucky. "I'm born and bred, went to the high school."

A lifelong resident with children in the elementary school, Petway has roots in a place where so much is familiar.



"It's like Mayberry," he said. "You know everybody when you go into a store. It's all basically the same as its always been. Same business owners, same tellers at the banks."

There's Hutchens BBQ, here since 1947.



"I used to weigh 120 pounds before I worked here," laughed owner Kevin Knees. "We have hired young girls that their grandmother worked here, and their mother worked here."

Piping hot orders are up and out faster than you can spiral a potato.

"That's a pig tail," smiled an employee, holding a hot plate of curly fries. "That's how we do pig tails at Hutchens! Serve them hot!"

Then there's King Brothers Market. There, two-year-old Lane Kate helps owner and dad Warren King in getting groceries scanned, bagged and out the door.

"Ta da!" Lane shouted, perched on a conveyor belt while tracing her hand on receipt paper.

"We would park the car and then go play football down by the screen," said Petway, pulling through the Calvert City Drive-In. "Your mom, wiping your face off with thumb and spit. I tell you what. I didn't think about coming back and reflecting on it, but those were some good times. Small town USA. I love it."



"There's always been this sense of safety," he continued. "All that went away the second I heard that there was an active shooter at the school."

Petway's friends with the mother of Bailey Holt, one of two teens killed nearly a month ago when a student began shooting inside Marshall County High.

A change to Petway's home was inevitable. Loved ones hold on to each other a little tighter.

"It shakes you to your core," said King. "You think 'that's not Benton. That's not Marshall County. That'll be somewhere else.'"

"It's going to impact people as these kids grow older," said Knees. "Their memories are never going to go away. They just relive. They relive from time to time. They relive that horror. It doesn't go away. As human beings, we've got to make our home life more important. We've got to make our kids a priority. Everyone's trying to figure out how to stop this as we see these things such as Florida."

Petway said he knows the community surrounding the Parkland, Florida school shooting will pull together just like his home did.

In Marshall County, Hutchens BBQ hosted Billy Graham's chaplains as they came to talk to people in comfort sessions.

King Brothers Market sold their famous smoked sandwiches to raise thousands for the victims of the shooting.

Everyone in the community helped in the way they could, leading Petway to wonder what he could do.

Petway sold more than 2,200 tickets to a series of benefit shows he assembled Saturday at Twin Lakes Worship Center. Opening the show in front of their hometown crowd was Unchained, Petway's band.



"I couldn't possibly be prouder to be from Marshall County right now," he said. "We've all pulled up our sleeves, and it's 'let's do this, and let's do this right.' Even on a dark day, like what happened on the 23rd, you might knock us down, but this community doesn't stay down. We come back swinging. We're part of this small town, and we love each other. We want to be there for each other. We're all coming together for the purpose of healing and for the purpose of holding on to your neighbor and saying it'll be okay."

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.