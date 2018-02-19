Nearly one month after school shooting, Marshall County residents and businesses help in the ways they can

It's been nearly a month since a devastating tragedy changed a community. Since then, mom and pop shops and everyday people have helped the healing process.
"I wouldn't give up a small town raising for anything," said Jake Petway, driving through Marshall County, Kentucky. "I'm born and bred, went to the high school."
A lifelong resident with children in the elementary school, Petway has roots in a place where so much is familiar.
"It's like Mayberry," he said. "You know everybody when you go into a store. It's all basically the same as its always been. Same business owners, same tellers at the banks."
There's Hutchens BBQ, here since 1947.
"I used to weigh 120 pounds before I worked here," laughed owner Kevin Knees. "We have hired young girls that their grandmother worked here, and their mother worked here."
Piping hot orders are up and out faster than you can spiral a potato.
"That's a pig tail," smiled an employee, holding a hot plate of curly fries. "That's how we do pig tails at Hutchens! Serve them hot!"
Then there's King Brothers Market. There, two-year-old Lane Kate helps owner and dad Warren King in getting groceries scanned, bagged and out the door.
"Ta da!" Lane shouted, perched on a conveyor belt while tracing her hand on receipt paper.
"We would park the car and then go play football down by the screen," said Petway, pulling through the Calvert City Drive-In. "Your mom, wiping your face off with thumb and spit. I tell you what. I didn't think about coming back and reflecting on it, but those were some good times. Small town USA. I love it."
"There's always been this sense of safety," he continued. "All that went away the second I heard that there was an active shooter at the school."
Petway's friends with the mother of Bailey Holt, one of two teens killed nearly a month ago when a student began shooting inside Marshall County High.
A change to Petway's home was inevitable. Loved ones hold on to each other a little tighter.
"It shakes you to your core," said King. "You think 'that's not Benton. That's not Marshall County. That'll be somewhere else.'"
"It's going to impact people as these kids grow older," said Knees. "Their memories are never going to go away. They just relive. They relive from time to time. They relive that horror. It doesn't go away. As human beings, we've got to make our home life more important. We've got to make our kids a priority. Everyone's trying to figure out how to stop this as we see these things such as Florida."
Petway said he knows the community surrounding the Parkland, Florida school shooting will pull together just like his home did.
In Marshall County, Hutchens BBQ hosted Billy Graham's chaplains as they came to talk to people in comfort sessions.
King Brothers Market sold their famous smoked sandwiches to raise thousands for the victims of the shooting.
Everyone in the community helped in the way they could, leading Petway to wonder what he could do.
Petway sold more than 2,200 tickets to a series of benefit shows he assembled Saturday at Twin Lakes Worship Center. Opening the show in front of their hometown crowd was Unchained, Petway's band.
"I couldn't possibly be prouder to be from Marshall County right now," he said. "We've all pulled up our sleeves, and it's 'let's do this, and let's do this right.' Even on a dark day, like what happened on the 23rd, you might knock us down, but this community doesn't stay down. We come back swinging. We're part of this small town, and we love each other. We want to be there for each other. We're all coming together for the purpose of healing and for the purpose of holding on to your neighbor and saying it'll be okay."
Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
After getting wine in grocery stores in 2016, state lawmakers are now considering whether to allow wine and alcohol sales on Sundays.More >>
After getting wine in grocery stores in 2016, state lawmakers are now considering whether to allow wine and alcohol sales on Sundays.More >>
Police are investigating the deaths of three people in Allen County, KY. The situation is unfolding at a home near the Barren River Lake State Park.More >>
Police are investigating the deaths of three people in Allen County, KY. The situation is unfolding at a home near the Barren River Lake State Park.More >>
It's been nearly a month since a devastating tragedy changed a community. Since then, mom and pop shops and everyday people have helped the healing process.More >>
It's been nearly a month since a devastating tragedy changed a community. Since then, mom and pop shops and everyday people have helped the healing process.More >>
Police have now identified a woman found dead in Murfreesboro on Saturday morning.More >>
Police have now identified a woman found dead in Murfreesboro on Saturday morning.More >>
It’s a mantra instilled in American citizens from an early age. Mad about a certain issue? Contact your congressperson. A News 4 I-Team investigation looks at what happens when you actually do that - and whether you can ever expect a callbackMore >>
It’s a mantra instilled in American citizens from an early age. Mad about a certain issue? Contact your congressperson. A News 4 I-Team investigation looks at what happens when you actually do that - and whether you can ever expect a callbackMore >>
Minutes from meetings attended by the executive director of the Upper Cumberland Human Resource Agency show he was not in attendance, yet he received per diem, reimbursement of gas mileage and hotels in order to attend those meetings.More >>
Minutes from meetings attended by the executive director of the Upper Cumberland Human Resource Agency show he was not in attendance, yet he received per diem, reimbursement of gas mileage and hotels in order to attend those meetings.More >>
Sheriff Austin Swing said the inmate escaped through a ventilation shaft at the jail. They are still working to figure out how he cut through the grate.More >>
Sheriff Austin Swing said the inmate escaped through a ventilation shaft at the jail. They are still working to figure out how he cut through the grate.More >>
Clarksville Police are asking for the public's help to identify a man who robbed a gas station at gunpoint early Saturday morning.More >>
Clarksville Police are asking for the public's help to identify a man who robbed a gas station at gunpoint early Saturday morning.More >>
Russian curlers said Monday a coach on their team told them that mixed doubles bronze medalist Alexander Krushelnitsky tested positive for a banned substance.More >>
Russian curlers said Monday a coach on their team told them that mixed doubles bronze medalist Alexander Krushelnitsky tested positive for a banned substance.More >>
In the last two years, six cases of sexual misconduct by faculty or staff at the University of Tennessee Knoxville led to those employees resigning or disciplinary action being taken.More >>
In the last two years, six cases of sexual misconduct by faculty or staff at the University of Tennessee Knoxville led to those employees resigning or disciplinary action being taken.More >>
The BBB is warning consumers about a new way scammers are trying to steal your money, and even your identity, through your cellphone.More >>
The BBB is warning consumers about a new way scammers are trying to steal your money, and even your identity, through your cellphone.More >>
Police are investigating the deaths of three people in Allen County, KY. The situation is unfolding at a home near the Barren River Lake State Park.More >>
Police are investigating the deaths of three people in Allen County, KY. The situation is unfolding at a home near the Barren River Lake State Park.More >>
Authorities have safely located a 6-year-old boy who had gone missing from his home in Lawrence County.More >>
Authorities have safely located a 6-year-old boy who had gone missing from his home in Lawrence County.More >>
Dr. Stephanie Balmer died on Saturday.More >>
Dr. Stephanie Balmer died on Saturday.More >>
Sheriff Austin Swing said the inmate escaped through a ventilation shaft at the jail. They are still working to figure out how he cut through the grate.More >>
Sheriff Austin Swing said the inmate escaped through a ventilation shaft at the jail. They are still working to figure out how he cut through the grate.More >>
Russian curler Aleksandr Krushelnitckii is suspected of failing a doping test at the PyeongChang Olympic Games.More >>
Russian curler Aleksandr Krushelnitckii is suspected of failing a doping test at the PyeongChang Olympic Games.More >>
The IRS is urging taxpayers to be wary of a scam involving a fake tax return being deposited into their bank accounts. The scam is growing quickly and has already affected thousands.More >>
The IRS is urging taxpayers to be wary of a scam involving a fake tax return being deposited into their bank accounts. The scam is growing quickly and has already affected thousands.More >>
Authorities are trying to track down 25-year-old Adrean Jones, who is considered violent and dangerous.More >>
Authorities are trying to track down 25-year-old Adrean Jones, who is considered violent and dangerous.More >>
Investigators in Tigard say a 72-year-old man tried to kill his 74-year-old roommate – all over the electric bill.More >>
Investigators in Tigard say a 72-year-old man tried to kill his 74-year-old roommate – all over the electric bill.More >>