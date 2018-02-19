Police need suspect ID in Clarksville gas station armed robbery - WSMV News 4

Police need suspect ID in Clarksville gas station armed robbery

Posted: Updated:
Credit: Clarksville Police Dept. Credit: Clarksville Police Dept.
CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Clarksville Police are asking for the public's help to identify a man who robbed a gas station at gunpoint early Saturday morning. 

The robbery occurred just after 3 a.m. at the Exxon gas station on College Street. 

Police say the man entered the store wearing all black with a bandana covering his face. He showed off a gun, took an undisclosed amount of money from the cash register and fled the scene. 

Witnesses say the robber in his late teens or early 20s is around 5 feet 9 inches tall, 180 pounds and has black hair. 

Anyone with information can contact Sgt Newman, 931-648-0656, ext 5340, TIPSLINE, 931-645-8477, or go online and submit a tip anonymously at P3tips.com/591.

