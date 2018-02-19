Police need suspect ID in Clarksville gas station armed robbery

Clarksville Police are asking for the public's help to identify a man who robbed a gas station at gunpoint early Saturday morning.More >>
Clarksville Police are asking for the public's help to identify a man who robbed a gas station at gunpoint early Saturday morning.More >>
Russian curlers said Monday a coach on their team told them that mixed doubles bronze medalist Alexander Krushelnitsky tested positive for a banned substance.More >>
Russian curlers said Monday a coach on their team told them that mixed doubles bronze medalist Alexander Krushelnitsky tested positive for a banned substance.More >>
In the last two years, six cases of sexual misconduct by faculty or staff at the University of Tennessee Knoxville led to those employees resigning or disciplinary action being taken.More >>
In the last two years, six cases of sexual misconduct by faculty or staff at the University of Tennessee Knoxville led to those employees resigning or disciplinary action being taken.More >>
Sheriff Austin Swing said the inmate escaped through a ventilation shaft at the jail. They are still working to figure out how he cut through the grate.More >>
Sheriff Austin Swing said the inmate escaped through a ventilation shaft at the jail. They are still working to figure out how he cut through the grate.More >>
Police are investigating the deaths of three people in Allen County, KY. The situation is unfolding at a home near the Barren River Lake State Park.More >>
Police are investigating the deaths of three people in Allen County, KY. The situation is unfolding at a home near the Barren River Lake State Park.More >>
In the last two years, six cases of sexual misconduct by faculty or staff at the University of Tennessee Knoxville led to those employees resigning or disciplinary action being taken.More >>
In the last two years, six cases of sexual misconduct by faculty or staff at the University of Tennessee Knoxville led to those employees resigning or disciplinary action being taken.More >>
Crews worked helped to pull a stolen vehicle from Percy Priest Lake over the weekend.More >>
Crews worked helped to pull a stolen vehicle from Percy Priest Lake over the weekend.More >>
Several agencies are offering rewards in connection with a gun store robbery in Columbia.More >>
Several agencies are offering rewards in connection with a gun store robbery in Columbia.More >>
The City of Franklin will be hosting an active shooter emergency response seminar for residents in March.More >>
The City of Franklin will be hosting an active shooter emergency response seminar for residents in March.More >>
The BBB is warning consumers about a new way scammers are trying to steal your money, and even your identity, through your cellphone.More >>
The BBB is warning consumers about a new way scammers are trying to steal your money, and even your identity, through your cellphone.More >>
Authorities have safely located a 6-year-old boy who had gone missing from his home in Lawrence County.More >>
Authorities have safely located a 6-year-old boy who had gone missing from his home in Lawrence County.More >>
Police are investigating the deaths of three people in Allen County, KY. The situation is unfolding at a home near the Barren River Lake State Park.More >>
Police are investigating the deaths of three people in Allen County, KY. The situation is unfolding at a home near the Barren River Lake State Park.More >>
Russian curler Aleksandr Krushelnitckii is suspected of failing a doping test at the PyeongChang Olympic Games.More >>
Russian curler Aleksandr Krushelnitckii is suspected of failing a doping test at the PyeongChang Olympic Games.More >>
Sheriff Austin Swing said the inmate escaped through a ventilation shaft at the jail. They are still working to figure out how he cut through the grate.More >>
Sheriff Austin Swing said the inmate escaped through a ventilation shaft at the jail. They are still working to figure out how he cut through the grate.More >>
Authorities are trying to track down 25-year-old Adrean Jones, who is considered violent and dangerous.More >>
Authorities are trying to track down 25-year-old Adrean Jones, who is considered violent and dangerous.More >>
Investigators in Tigard say a 72-year-old man tried to kill his 74-year-old roommate – all over the electric bill.More >>
Investigators in Tigard say a 72-year-old man tried to kill his 74-year-old roommate – all over the electric bill.More >>
The IRS is urging taxpayers to be wary of a scam involving a fake tax return being deposited into their bank accounts. The scam is growing quickly and has already affected thousands.More >>
The IRS is urging taxpayers to be wary of a scam involving a fake tax return being deposited into their bank accounts. The scam is growing quickly and has already affected thousands.More >>