Police investigating 3 deaths at home in Allen County, KY

SCOTTSVILLE, KY

Police are investigating the deaths of three people in Allen County, KY.

The situation is unfolding at a home on Ray Pardue Road near the Barren River.

According to police, the victims are two males and one female.

Nearby Barren County Schools have been placed on a soft lockdown because of the incident, according to the system's superintendent.

It's unclear how the people died.

