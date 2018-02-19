Police investigating 3 deaths at home in Allen County, KY

Authorities are investigating three people found dead at a home in Allen County, KY. (WSMV)

Police are investigating the deaths of three people in Allen County, KY.

The situation is unfolding at a home on Ray Pardue Road near the Barren River.

According to police, the victims are two males and one female.

Nearby Barren County Schools have been placed on a soft lockdown because of the incident, according to the system's superintendent.

From Superintendent Matthews;

Based on information provided by local law enforcement regarding events that occured in Allen County earlier today. All schools are on soft lockdown with instruction continuing as normal. There is no threat to students, this is precautionary. — Barren Co. Schools (@barrenschools) February 19, 2018

It's unclear how the people died.

