KY man arrested after allegedly killing grandparents, uncle - WSMV News 4

KY man arrested in Colorado after allegedly killing grandparents, uncle

Posted: Updated:
Edward Siddens, 28, is charged with three counts of murder. (Source: KSP) Edward Siddens, 28, is charged with three counts of murder. (Source: KSP)
Authorities say the three victims were found inside a home in Allen County, KY. (WSMV) Authorities say the three victims were found inside a home in Allen County, KY. (WSMV)
SCOTTSVILLE, KY (WSMV) -

Police say a man is accused of shooting and killing his grandparents and uncle in Allen County, KY on Monday. 

Kentucky State Police identified the three victims as Jimmy Neal Siddens, 73; Helen Siddens, 72; and Jimmy Neal Siddens II, 41.

The situation unfolded at a home on Ray Pardue Road near the Barren River.

Just before 7 p.m. on Monday, KSP said the suspect, 28-year-old Edward Siddens, was taken into custody in Colorado after a vehicle pursuit.

Siddens is being charged with three counts of murder, theft by unlawful taking and violation of Kentucky emergency protective order/domestic violence order. Extradition is pending.

The Allen County Sheriff’s Department, Commercial Vehicle Enforcement, the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources, the Allen County Coroner’s Office, the Scottsville Police Department and the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Department in Colorado all assisted with the case.

During the investigation, nearby Barren County Schools were placed on soft lockdown, according to the system's superintendent:

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.