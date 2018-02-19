KY man arrested in Colorado after allegedly killing grandparents, uncle

Tennessee's most wanted fugitives.More >>
A protest is planned for Tuesday to call on Nashville Mayor Megan Barry to resign. This comes after Barry admitted to having an affair with her former bodyguard, Sgt. Rob Forrest.
Police say a man is accused of shooting and killing his grandparents and uncle in Allen County, KY, on Monday.
Photographs obtained by the News 4 I-Team showing members of a government agency carrying campaign signs in a public transit vehicle to a political event has the director of the transportation program calling it "not an allowable activity."
The mayor of Gallatin is defending city codes inspectors after they shut down a business hours before it was set to host a drag show.
It's been nearly a month since a devastating tragedy changed a community. Since then, mom-and-pop shops and everyday people have helped the healing process in whatever ways they can.
A local mom knows she can't change the minds of the mentally ill. She can't change laws, at least not on her own. So she decided to do the one thing she knew she could do.
After getting wine in grocery stores in 2016, state lawmakers are now considering whether to allow wine and alcohol sales on Sundays.
It's a mantra instilled in American citizens from an early age. Mad about a certain issue? Contact your congressperson. A News 4 I-Team investigation looks at what happens when you actually do that - and whether you can ever expect a callback
Minutes from meetings attended by the executive director of the Upper Cumberland Human Resource Agency show he was not in attendance, yet he received per diem, reimbursement of gas mileage and hotels in order to attend those meetings.
Authorities have safely located a 6-year-old boy who had gone missing from his home in Lawrence County.
Peter Wang, 15, died wearing his gray ROTC shirt and was last seen holding a door open for other students, now, an online petition is requesting that Wang receive a full honors military funeral.
The BBB is warning consumers about a new way scammers are trying to steal your money, and even your identity, through your cellphone.
Photographs obtained by the News 4 I-Team showing members of a government agency carrying campaign signs in a public transit vehicle to a political event has the director of the transportation program calling it "not an allowable activity."
Sheriff Austin Swing said the inmate escaped through a ventilation shaft at the jail. They are still working to figure out how he cut through the grate.
Police say a man is accused of shooting and killing his grandparents and uncle in Allen County, KY, on Monday.
The mayor of Gallatin is defending city codes inspectors after they shut down a business hours before it was set to host a drag show.
A Father and son now share an unimaginable common experience, both have survived mass shootings.
