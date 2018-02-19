Olympic-Themed Flatbread Recipes from Chef Max Knoepfel from Centerplate & The Music City Center

The Down Hill Flatbread

INGREDIENTS

2 each Grilled Naan Bread, Can be substituted with Whole Wheat Pita, or a Fresh Pizza dough.

1 Soup spoon of EVOO Extra Virgin Olive Oil

8 Oz. Braised Beef Brisket slices cold. (Brisket from the Cold Deli Case works also)

3 OZ. Cooked Red Onions cut in thin slivers

1 Ball of Fresh Mozzarella Cheese, sliced

5 slices Pickles Green Tomatoes or Fresh Thin cut Tomatoes

10 pcs of Olives of your choice, (I suggest pitted Kalamata olives)

Method

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees.

Place the flatbread on a rimmed baking sheet. Spread some EVOO Extra olive oil on Flatbread,

Top with Mozzarella cut in thin slices of the soft cheese.

Add your toppings:

We will use cooked Beef Brisket slices in ½ inch strips,

Cooked Red Onion Slivers

Place Olives and Pickle Green Tomatoes

Bake for 8-12 minutes until the cheese is melted and starting to bubble.

If you have a convection Oven it will cook faster as the air circulates.

Note: I suggest serving it pairing it with a roasted Tomato Basil Soup

The Half Pipe

INGREDIENTS

1 each Grilled Naan Bread, Can be substituted with Whole Wheat Pita, or Low Carb Flatbread

3 Oz. Roasted Chicken Breast, de-fatted, skinless cooked and sliced cold.

3 OZ. Corn Roasted and Dressed in EVOO Olive Oil

10 Pcs of Sweetie Peppers

2 Oz of Gouda Cheese Thin Sliced

3 Oz of Arugula Greens, Washed and Blotted Dry

1 Oz. Of Balsamic and Olive Oil Dressing, with Dijon Mustard, Salt and Pepper

Method

Preheat the oven to 400 F. degrees.

Place the flatbread on a rimmed baking sheet. Flanking it with coffee cups on each side to hold up; and cook the flatbread, Spread some EVOO Extra olive oil on Flatbread, or some of the Balsamic Dressing

Take your Arugula Salad Greens, toss with Balsamic Dressing

Incorporate the Roasted Corn

Add your toppings

Sliced Cooked Breast of Chicken, skinless and cut in bias small Slices

Cut Gouda in thin slivers, or grate it, (see Note Below)

Add Sweetie Peppers

If you have a convection Oven it will cook faster as the air circulates.

Note: You can substitute Sharp Cheddar, Brie Cheese or Goat Cheese to change the flavor, or go Bold and add Asher Blue Cheese and use a Blue Cheese Dressing to Serve

The Triple Axel

INGREDIENTS (Vegetarian Dish)

1 each Grilled Naan Bread, Can be substituted with Whole Wheat Pita, or Low Carb Flatbread

1 Oz. Olive Oil EVOO

3 Oz. Of Goat Cheese

3 OZ. Roasted Beets baby Beets works great

1 whole Roasted plum Tomato or Vine Tomato Dressed in EVOO Olive Oil

10 Pcs of Carrot Curls shaved and curled up (you will use 2 Medium size Carrots for it)

2 Oz of Artichoke Hearts Thin Sliced

3 Oz of Roasted Portobello Mushrooms, Cooked and Sliced

Maldon or Sea Salt and Fresh Cracked Black Pepper

Method

Preheat the oven to 400 F. degrees.

Place the flatbread on a rimmed baking sheet.

EVOO Oil spread

Take Goat Cheese and spread on Flatbread

Bake for 5-7 Minutes in a Convection oven at 375 F.

Remove from Baking pan and Cut in strips about 2.5 inched thick, reserve.

Peel the two carrots and cut thin Vegetable strips with a Peeler or a Mandolin cutter

Take the carrots strips and curl them up, reserve in an Ice bath water till needed, you must dry them

Add your toppings

Take your Beets and sliced them thinly and place o flatbread

Slice your Artichoke bottoms in thin slices place atop Flatbread

Cut your roasted Portobello Mushroom in thin slivers, place on Flatbread

Add your dried blotted Carrot curls

Splash with Olive Oil

Black Pepper and Salt with a grinder