Savory Herb Biscuit with Lavender Salt from Sip N Bites

Savory Herb Biscuit with Lavender Salt
(to be served with an after dinner cocktail or wine)
Ingredients
Biscuit Dough
1 cup of unbleached all-purpose flour, plus flour for dusting
1/2 cup of salted butter(cold and cubed)
1 tsp of cane sugar
1/4 cup of room temp marscapone or cream cheese
1/4 cup grated aged parmigiana reggiano
1 tsp of minced fresh herbs (melange of thyme,rosemary&,chive,)
1 tsp dried lavender
pinch of salt & fresh cracked pepper
1-2 drops of *wild orange oil (optional)
*doTERRA essential CTPG oil
1 whole egg beaten
Lavender Salt
1 Tbs of malden flaked sea salt
1 tsp dried lavender
pinch of fresh cracked pepper
(blend together and set aside)
Directions
In a food processor, add flour,sugar, salt/pepper, 1 tsp of lavender and herbs. Pulse for 30 seconds, then add cold butter, cream cheese, and grated parmigiana. Blend until dough is puling away from sides of bowl, then remove from processor. On a floured surface, roll out biscuit dough to about a 1/4 of an inch thick. Fold over once to create layer, roll out, then repeat 3-4 more times. After final roll, cut out biscuits using a 1 7/8 scalloped/fluted cutter. Place on lined baking sheet, and set in freezer for 30-45 min. Once chilled, remove biscuits from freezer and brush with beaten egg wash. Sprinkle with Lavender salt and place them in oven set to 350. Bake for 10 min or until risen and golden brown. Enjoy warm or room temp with an glass of wine or after dinner cocktail.