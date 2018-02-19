Savory Herb Biscuit with Lavender Salt from Sip N Bites

Savory Herb Biscuit with Lavender Salt

(to be served with an after dinner cocktail or wine)

Ingredients

Biscuit Dough

1 cup of unbleached all-purpose flour, plus flour for dusting

1/2 cup of salted butter(cold and cubed)

1 tsp of cane sugar

1/4 cup of room temp marscapone or cream cheese

1/4 cup grated aged parmigiana reggiano

1 tsp of minced fresh herbs (melange of thyme,rosemary&,chive,)

1 tsp dried lavender

pinch of salt & fresh cracked pepper

1-2 drops of *wild orange oil (optional)

*doTERRA essential CTPG oil

1 whole egg beaten

Lavender Salt

1 Tbs of malden flaked sea salt

1 tsp dried lavender

pinch of fresh cracked pepper

(blend together and set aside)

Directions