Stolen car recovered from Percy Priest Lake in La Vergne

Police realized the car was stolen after pulling it from the water. (WSMV)

Crews worked helped to pull a stolen vehicle from Percy Priest Lake over the weekend.

The car was found near the Poole Knobs boat ramp, and a dive team went in to retrieve it.

Officials said the vehicle was unoccupied when they recovered it.

After the car was towed back onto land, police realized it had recently been reported as stolen.

News 4 is working to get more information about the stolen vehicle.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.