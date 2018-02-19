ATF offering reward for arrests in Columbia gun store burglary

Click to read more headlines from Maury County.

Surveillance video shows four thieves breaking into Kings Firearms in Columbia early Tuesday morning. They easily broke through the glass door. Then they quickly shoved several guns into book bags.

Columbia gun store theft leads to concern of more teen violence

Surveillance video shows four burglars breaking into Kings Firearms and stealing at least 25 firearms on Feb. 13.

Four suspects are wanted in connection with the burglary. (Source: ATF)

Several agencies are offering rewards in connection with a gun store burglary in Columbia.

The thieves broke through the glass door and shoved guns into book bags.

ATF investigators are working to determine exactly how many guns were stolen.

The ATF is offering a $2,500 reward, which is being matched by the National Shooting Sports Foundation, for an arrest and conviction in the case.

Maury County Crimestoppers is offering $1,000 for information leading to arrests.



Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call the ATF at 800-ATF-GUNS (1-800-283-4867) or the Columbia Police Department at 931-388-2727. Information can also be sent to ATF via www.reportit.com.

