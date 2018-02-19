ATF offering reward for arrests in Columbia gun store burglary - WSMV News 4

ATF offering reward for arrests in Columbia gun store burglary

Posted: Updated:
Four suspects are wanted in connection with the burglary. (Source: ATF) Four suspects are wanted in connection with the burglary. (Source: ATF)
COLUMBIA, TN (WSMV) -

Several agencies are offering rewards in connection with a gun store burglary in Columbia.

Surveillance video shows four burglars breaking into Kings Firearms and stealing at least 25 firearms on Feb. 13.

The thieves broke through the glass door and shoved guns into book bags.

ATF investigators are working to determine exactly how many guns were stolen.

The ATF is offering a $2,500 reward, which is being matched by the National Shooting Sports Foundation, for an arrest and conviction in the case.

Maury County Crimestoppers is offering $1,000 for information leading to arrests. 
 
Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call the ATF at 800-ATF-GUNS (1-800-283-4867) or the Columbia Police Department at 931-388-2727. Information can also be sent to ATF via www.reportit.com.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.