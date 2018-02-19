Active shooter response training to be held in Franklin next month

The City of Franklin will be hosting an active shooter response seminar for residents in March.

Police Chief Deborah Faulkner says community preparedness combined with the response of law enforcement can save lives in emergencies.

Parents, teens, employers, school leaders and church leaders are all invited to attend.

The seminar will be held at 6 p.m. on March 6 at the police department headquarters at 900 Columbia Ave. The training will last for an hour and a half.

The event is free to the public, but everyone is required to register ahead of time. Click here for more information.

Another seminar is scheduled for Feb. 26, but the class has already filled up.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.