Police: Teen arrested for carrying gun with defaced serial number

Metro Police Chief Steve Anderson ordered the formation of a multi-component task force to address a string of violent crimes in Green Hills and other nearby neighborhoods perpetrated by two separate groups of teens area in the last week.

Metro Police Chief Steve Anderson ordered the formation of a multi-component task force to address a string of violent crimes in Green Hills and other nearby neighborhoods perpetrated by two separate groups of teens area in the last week.

MNPD chief orders task force to combat surge in violent crimes by teens

MNPD chief orders task force to combat surge in violent crimes by teens

Police say they have arrested a teen who was allegedly carrying a gun with a defaced and unreadable serial number.

The 17-year-old was arrested at the Preston Taylor Homes on Clifton Avenue after police asked a group of teens if they had any weapons on them.

Police said the teen admitted to having a gun and was taken to juvenile detention for unlawful gun possession.

The arresting officer is part of the police department's new task force to reduce violent crimes committed by teenagers.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.