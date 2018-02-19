Police: Teen arrested for carrying gun with defaced serial number

Metro Police Chief Steve Anderson ordered the formation of a multi-component task force to address a string of violent crimes in Green Hills and other nearby neighborhoods perpetrated by two separate groups of teens area in the last week.More >>
Tennessee's most wanted fugitives.More >>
Police are looking for an inmate who escaped from the Bedford County Jail overnight..More >>
Police say they have arrested a teen who was allegedly carrying a gun with a defaced and unreadable serial number.More >>
Patrick Smith, 50, is wanted for attempted criminal homicide in connection with a shooting that happened on Saturday night.More >>
The BBB is warning consumers about a new way scammers are trying to steal your money, and even your identity, through your cellphone.More >>
Water issues have plagued a Middle Tennessee community several times this winter, and although officials say it's now safe to drink, some still have major concerns.More >>
Authorities are trying to track down 25-year-old Adrean Jones, who is considered violent and dangerous.More >>
The shooting happened Sunday night on Lafayette Street and Charles E. Davis Boulevard.More >>
Around 5:45 a.m. Sunday, a quartet of thieves broke into Guns N' Gear in Paris, Tennessee and stole a dozen handguns, mostly Glocks.More >>
Authorities have safely located a 6-year-old boy who had gone missing from his home in Lawrence County.More >>
Russian curler Aleksandr Krushelnitckii is suspected of failing a doping test at the PyeongChang Olympic Games.More >>
Authorities are trying to track down 25-year-old Adrean Jones, who is considered violent and dangerous.More >>
Investigators in Tigard say a 72-year-old man tried to kill his 74-year-old roommate – all over the electric bill.More >>
Four people, including a six-year-old boy, were injured in a shooting outside a Texas Roadhouse restaurant in San Antonio, Texas, Sunday night. The six-year-old is in stable condition, according to police.More >>
The BBB is warning consumers about a new way scammers are trying to steal your money, and even your identity, through your cellphone.More >>
Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam says applications are now being accepted for adults who want to enroll tuition-free this fall at a community college or technical college.More >>
