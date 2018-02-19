Police: Teen arrested for having gun with defaced serial number - WSMV News 4

Police: Teen arrested for carrying gun with defaced serial number

NASHVILLE, TN

Police say they have arrested a teen who was allegedly carrying a gun with a defaced and unreadable serial number.

The 17-year-old was arrested at the Preston Taylor Homes on Clifton Avenue after police asked a group of teens if they had any weapons on them.

Police said the teen admitted to having a gun and was taken to juvenile detention for unlawful gun possession.

The arresting officer is part of the police department's new task force to reduce violent crimes committed by teenagers.

