Bedford County inmate found in Texas after escaping from custody for 6th time

Police have arrested the third inmate who escaped from the Bedford County Workhouse earlier this week.

One of the three escapees from the Bedford County Jail was taken into custody on Friday afternoon.

An inmate who escaped from custody in Bedford County twice last year is now back in custody.

Police say a Bedford County inmate is now back in custody after escaping for the sixth time.

Philip Andrew Marshall's latest escape happened sometime before 5 a.m. on Feb. 19, according to the Bedford County Sheriff's Office,

Sheriff Austin Swing said Marshall escaped through a ventilation shaft at the jail. It's not clear how he cut through the grate.

He was spotted later that morning, but the deputy who saw him was more than 200 yards away and was unable to catch him.

Deputies borrowed two search dogs from Rutherford County and a drone from the Bedford County EMA to canvas rural farmland in the area

Marshall was eventually tracked to Texas, where he was taken into custody on Feb. 26. The sheriff's office said they coordinated their efforts with several other state and local agencies.

Prior to Marshall's February escape, he had only been in jail for a month after escaping in January.

"Since the last jail escape, we, the Bedford County Sheriff's Department, have made some changes in our personnel," said Swing. "We have implemented new training and more training. We have reinforced the places where they have escaped before and anywhere we think they could escape. Still, he escaped."

Marshall was also one of three inmates that escaped from the Bedford County Workhouse back in September. According to the Bedford County Sheriff's Office, the three inmates were supposed to be temporarily staying at the workhouse while repairs were being made to the jail.

In October, Marshall escaped with two other men from the Bedford County Jail. The three inmates got out by crawling through an air vent and then dropping a bed sheet down the building so they could climb down to the ground.

At the time of his first escape, Marshall was serving a sentence for evading arrest.

Heading to Shelbyville where inmate of Bedford Co jail escapes for sixth time! Sheriff says a deputy had spotted him in a field, but lost him - search continues. @WSMV — Edward Burch (@EdwardBurch) February 19, 2018

Phillip Andrew Marshall made his escape through this ventilation shaft at the Bedford Co jail. Sheriff doesn’t know how he cut through the grate that was placed over it. @WSMV pic.twitter.com/4JTkYkFNjo — Edward Burch (@EdwardBurch) February 19, 2018

Bedford County Sheriff Austin Swing says they clearly need to do a better job securing their inmates, and that more training has taken place. Doesn’t think inmate had inside help. @WSMV pic.twitter.com/VpfMBuQIDf — Edward Burch (@EdwardBurch) February 19, 2018

