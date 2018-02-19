Bedford County inmate escapes for 6th time - WSMV News 4

Bedford County inmate escapes for 6th time

Posted: Updated:
Andrew Phillip Marshall has escaped from jail again. (Source: Bedford County Sheriff's Office) Andrew Phillip Marshall has escaped from jail again. (Source: Bedford County Sheriff's Office)
Andrew Marshall's most recent escape was in January. (Source: Bedford County Sheriff's Office) Andrew Marshall's most recent escape was in January. (Source: Bedford County Sheriff's Office)
SHELBYVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Police are looking for an inmate who has escaped from custody for the sixth time in Bedford County.

The Bedford County Sheriff's Office learned of Philip Andrew Marshall's escape at 5 a.m. Monday.

Marshall's most recent escape happened in January.

Marshall is also one of three inmates who escaped from the Bedford County Workhouse back in September. According to the Bedford County Sheriff's Office, the three inmates were supposed to be temporarily staying at the workhouse while repairs were being made to the jail.

In October, Marshall escaped with two other men from the Bedford County Jail. The three inmates got out by crawling through an air vent and then dropping a bed sheet down the building so they could climb down to the ground.

Back in January, Bedford County Sheriff Austin Swing said Marshall had escaped a total of five times over the years.

At the time of his first escape, Marshall was serving a sentence for evading arrest.

Anyone with information about tips or sightings is asked to call police at 931-684-3232.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.