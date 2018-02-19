Bedford County inmate escapes for 6th time

Police have arrested the third inmate who escaped from the Bedford County Workhouse earlier this week.

One of the three escapees from the Bedford County Jail was taken into custody on Friday afternoon.

An inmate who escaped from custody in Bedford County twice last year is now back in custody.

Police are looking for an inmate who has escaped from custody for the sixth time in Bedford County.

The Bedford County Sheriff's Office learned of Philip Andrew Marshall's escape at 5 a.m. Monday.

Marshall's most recent escape happened in January.

Marshall is also one of three inmates who escaped from the Bedford County Workhouse back in September. According to the Bedford County Sheriff's Office, the three inmates were supposed to be temporarily staying at the workhouse while repairs were being made to the jail.

In October, Marshall escaped with two other men from the Bedford County Jail. The three inmates got out by crawling through an air vent and then dropping a bed sheet down the building so they could climb down to the ground.

Back in January, Bedford County Sheriff Austin Swing said Marshall had escaped a total of five times over the years.

At the time of his first escape, Marshall was serving a sentence for evading arrest.

Anyone with information about tips or sightings is asked to call police at 931-684-3232.

