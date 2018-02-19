'Armed and dangerous' shooting suspect wanted in Springfield

Patrick Smith is considered to be armed and dangerous. (Source: Smokey Barn News)

The search is on for a Springfield man who is considered to be armed and dangerous.

Patrick Smith, 50, is wanted for attempted criminal homicide in connection with a shooting that happened on Saturday night.

The victim, 32-year-old Jeffery Sanders, was found sitting on the tailgate of a pickup truck at the intersection of 17th Avenue East and West Hillcrest.

According to Smokey Barn News, Sanders told police that Smith shot him and that he was on the way to the hospital when he ran out of gas.

Sanders was taken to Skyline Medical Center. It's not clear how serious his injuries are.

Anyone with information about Smith's whereabouts is asked to call the Springfield Police Department at 615-384- 8422 or the Central Dispatch Center at 615-384- 4911.

