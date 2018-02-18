Cloudy water concerns some Centerville residents

Water issues have plagued a Middle Tennessee community several times this winter, and although officials say it's now safe to drink, some still have major concerns.

Water-wise, 2018 is not off to a good start in Hickman County.

On Jan. 2, a pipe burst, shutting off water for thousands.

Because the area is rugged and rural, it took emergency management crews several hours to find the source of the break.

Fast forward to last weekend, there was no clean water again.

Water backed up from the Duck River and clogged grates.

“We were turning people away and it was our lunch hour, and it was really a lot of people having to leave,” said Subway Assistant Manager Christina Downing.

Businesses had to close their doors for two to three days.

Once the water was safe again at Subway, the owner donated 30 cases of water and made hundreds of sandwiches.

“We made around 250 to 260 six-inch sandwiches for the community, and Centerville Police sent over officers and they picked up three boxes of food to donate to the community,” said Downing.

On Friday, a boil advisory was lifted, but some are still complaining about cloudy water.

“It’s just a little foggy right now,” said resident Demetria Wilson.

Water officials say don't panic. The cloudiness is from air in the lines and it should clear up on its own.

While the water situation has many frustrated, others say it's the complaining that's bothering them.

“Get over it. If you have a problem with it, put it on the stove and boil it no problem,” said resident Phillip Willis.

Hickman County officials say they are working diligently to prevent a dirty water issue from happening again.