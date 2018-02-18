Head of school for Harpeth Hall passes away - WSMV News 4

Head of school for Harpeth Hall passes away

(Source: Facebook/ Harpeth Hall School) (Source: Facebook/ Harpeth Hall School)
Harpeth Hall School is mourning the passing of their head of school.

Dr. Stephanie Balmer died on Saturday at the age of 50.

On Thursday, the Chair of the Board of Trustees, Emily Cate Tidwell, notified students and faculty about Balmer’s health condition.

She said Dr. Balmer was not feeling well recently and thought she had the flu. She was eventually admitted to a hospital with a sudden onset of liver failure, which was caused by a recurrence of an incurable form of cancer.

Dr. Balmer was a 14-year breast cancer survivor, according to Tidwell.

She leaves behind a husband and daughter.

The school released the following statement about her passing:

On February 17, 2018, Dr. Stephanie Balmer, Harpeth Hall's Head of School, passed away surrounded by her loving family.
During her tenure of nearly four years, Stephanie led our school with vigor and vision. She will be remembered for her energetic presence, her personal warmth, and her extraordinary gift of communication. Beloved by her community, Stephanie exuded a bright, intellectual vitality that touched all who knew her.
Stephanie believed deeply in and supported innovation in girls' education. Her focus on educating the whole girl elevated programming at Harpeth Hall that encouraged resilience, wellness, and balance for girls and young women. She was actively involved in reimagining the future of Harpeth Hall's campus, including the upcoming development of the northwest corner. In her final months, Stephanie envisioned and built a strategic plan that will ensure Harpeth Hall remains on the leading edge of girls' education. Her remarkable life and legacy will continue to inspire generations of women.
Our hearts are with her husband, Lauren Balmer, and their daughter, Isabel Balmer '20. Our community will surround them with ongoing love and support.

