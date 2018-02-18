Head of school for Harpeth Hall passes away

Harpeth Hall School is mourning the passing of their head of school.

Dr. Stephanie Balmer died on Saturday at the age of 50.

On Thursday, the Chair of the Board of Trustees, Emily Cate Tidwell, notified students and faculty about Balmer’s health condition.

She said Dr. Balmer was not feeling well recently and thought she had the flu. She was eventually admitted to a hospital with a sudden onset of liver failure, which was caused by a recurrence of an incurable form of cancer.

Dr. Balmer was a 14-year breast cancer survivor, according to Tidwell.

She leaves behind a husband and daughter.

The school released the following statement about her passing: