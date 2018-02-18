Woman injured in south Nashville shooting - WSMV News 4

Woman injured in south Nashville shooting

A woman was injured in a shooting in south Nashville Sunday night.

It happened on Lafayette Street and Charles E. Davis Boulevard.

The victim told police she was near a bus stop when shots were fired from a car that was driving by. Authorities say she appeared to have been inadvertently shot.

The woman was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

