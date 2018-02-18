Sex offender wanted in La Vergne arrested

A man on the violent registered sex offender list wanted for tampering with his monitoring device has been arrested, according to police.

La Vergne Police reported on Sunday that Adrean Jones, 25, was wanted by police and the Board of Probation and Parole for tampering with his monitoring device.

Police said Jones was arrested Tuesday morning in Murfreesboro and taken to the Rutherford County Detention Center.

