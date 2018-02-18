Sex offender wanted in La Vergne arrested - WSMV News 4

Sex offender wanted in La Vergne arrested

Posted: Updated:
Adrean Jones (Source: La Vergne Police Department) Adrean Jones (Source: La Vergne Police Department)
LA VERGNE, TN (WSMV) -

A man on the violent registered sex offender list wanted for tampering with his monitoring device has been arrested, according to police.

La Vergne Police reported on Sunday that Adrean Jones, 25, was wanted by police and the Board of Probation and Parole for tampering with his monitoring device.

Police said Jones was arrested Tuesday morning in Murfreesboro and taken to the Rutherford County Detention Center.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.