La Vergne police search for violent registered sex offender

Authorities are searching for a violent registered sex offender after he reportedly tampered with his monitoring device.

The La Vergne Police Department and the Board of Probation and Parole are trying to track down 25-year-old Adrean Jones.

The last known locations picked up by his monitoring device include:

the Smyrna area along Sam Ridley Parkway and Interstate 24 around the hotels, gas stations, and Stone Crest Hospital

Stones River Road and Murfreesboro Road in La Vergne

Police say Jones’ last known address is near Rutherford Point Drive along Floyd Mayfield Drive in La Vergene. He may have family or friends in the area.

Jones is 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighs 205 pounds, and has multiple tattoos on his face and neck.

He may be with a woman named Kiara Kennedy. The 27-year-old is described as a black female who has a Nashville address. The pair is known to stay for short periods of time at area hotels.

Jones is considered violent and dangerous. If anyone recognizes or knows his whereabouts, please call the La Vergne Police Department at 615-793-7744 or CrimeStoppers at 615-893-STOP (7867).